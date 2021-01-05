Scrypta (LYRA) Price Up 20.7% Over Last Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $203,000.09 and $3.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00280831 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00026139 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001777 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,383,513 coins and its circulating supply is 15,583,513 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.