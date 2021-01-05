Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 23.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SEA by 3,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 80,208 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 518.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 113,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 94,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

SE stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,144. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

