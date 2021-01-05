Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $584.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce $584.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $570.19 million to $597.92 million. Seagen reported sales of $289.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,792 shares of company stock worth $35,206,215 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $168.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -111.54 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

