Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,800 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 48.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AAR were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in AAR by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 80.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 37.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AAR by 120.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 235,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.77. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

