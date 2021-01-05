Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CEVA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CEVA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,472.00 and a beta of 1.17. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CEVA. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

