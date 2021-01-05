Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 406.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 17.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 37,237 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 47.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECE stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $245.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,514 shares in the company, valued at $454,594.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

