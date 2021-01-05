Sei Investments Co. Has $436,000 Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

GT stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

