Sei Investments Co. Has $509,000 Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 68.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in OSI Systems by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $4,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.76. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

