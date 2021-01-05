Sei Investments Co. Makes New $492,000 Investment in NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $108,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $131,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NetSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NetSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in NetSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $395,000.

NTST stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.68. NetSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27).

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NetSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

