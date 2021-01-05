Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,190 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tenaris by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

TS opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

