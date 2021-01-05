Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 70,469 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $390,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNFI. BidaskClub cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.