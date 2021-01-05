Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Shares Gap Down to $1.03

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $0.96. Seneca Biopharma shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 6,934 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Get Seneca Biopharma alerts:

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 138.92% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.