Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Capitalization Hits $12.13 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $12.13 million and $240,870.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 86% higher against the dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00041847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.65 or 0.00338954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00024004 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.