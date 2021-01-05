Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

SHAK opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -392.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $79,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,162,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,530.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 498,411 shares of company stock worth $38,021,518. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

