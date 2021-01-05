Sharder Reaches Market Cap of $428,162.60 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Sharder has a total market cap of $428,162.60 and approximately $62,260.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sharder has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Sharder token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00045045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00355211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Sharder (SS) is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sharder can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

