Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to “Neutral” at BWS Financial

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BWS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

