Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

SFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Shift Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. 22,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Foy acquired 12,500 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Arison acquired 15,000 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $302,850 in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.