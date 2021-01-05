Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SFT. Wedbush lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SFT opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million.

In related news, Director Victoria Mcinnis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Foy bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $302,850.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

