ShipChain (SHIP) Price Up 125.6% This Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $598,927.69 and approximately $78.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 125.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00045013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00344765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024100 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

