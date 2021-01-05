ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Hits $50,386.07

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $50,386.07 and $14.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00042814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00335385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00034929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023822 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

