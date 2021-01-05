Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.00

Shares of Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 62189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$32.82 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

