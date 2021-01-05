Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

SBGI stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

