SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE:SITC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $13.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.35.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

