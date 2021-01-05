SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE SJW traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,226. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

