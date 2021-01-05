SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 872.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 70.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 318,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 154.6% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $24.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.90%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

