SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.70. SMART Global reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SMART Global.

SGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

