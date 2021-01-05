SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.2 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SMART Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

SMART Global stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 751,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,046. The company has a market capitalization of $980.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $120,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

