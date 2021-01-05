Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,442 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

