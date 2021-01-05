Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Shares of SND stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,187. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

