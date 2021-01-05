Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $85.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of SMAR opened at $68.12 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $2,197,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,025,398.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,314 shares of company stock valued at $27,170,164. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Smartsheet by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

