Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) Shares Gap Down to $145.00

Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.00, but opened at $139.00. Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) shares last traded at $137.78, with a volume of 56,081 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £37.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.07.

Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.40) (($0.11)) by GBX 4.93 ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Smartspace Software plc will post -5.5999999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Morrison bought 27,356 shares of Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £25,988.20 ($33,953.75).

Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) Company Profile (LON:SMRT)

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, concierge, and workplace analytics.

