Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.18

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 34124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMFKY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.