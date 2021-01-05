Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.18

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 34124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.