SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lowered to “Hold” at Johnson Rice

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $311.35 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $335.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,202 shares of company stock worth $952,157. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after purchasing an additional 625,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 258,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 526.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

