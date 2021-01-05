SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $313.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $258.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $311.35. The company had a trading volume of 955,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $335.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,202 shares of company stock valued at $952,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $72,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

