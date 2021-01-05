Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 50.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

