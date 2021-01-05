Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.60

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.60 and traded as high as $23.63. Sonos shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 2,342,060 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Get Sonos alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,319.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $599,640.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 604,670 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,822. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 792,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 203,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 83,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.