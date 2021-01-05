Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Shares Gap Up to $0.52

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.60. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 200,567 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$133.01 million and a PE ratio of 31.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

