SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $656.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.30. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 181.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 170.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.