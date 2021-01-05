SparksPay (SPK) Market Capitalization Reaches $32,789.26

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $32,789.26 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars.

