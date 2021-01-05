SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) Shares Down 0.1%

SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.67 and last traded at $63.81. Approximately 1,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.22% of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

