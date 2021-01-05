Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00019156 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007743 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002324 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

