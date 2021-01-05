Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Several research firms have commented on SNMSF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised shares of Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

