Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.45

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.45 and last traded at $155.45, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPXSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

