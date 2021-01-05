Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Spirent Communications stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Featured Article: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.