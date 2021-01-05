Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Spirent Communications stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

