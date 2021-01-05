Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Trading Up 7.5%

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) rose 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 108,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 82,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 million, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.23.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 7.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,454.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,903 shares of company stock valued at $240,790 in the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 49.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 54,640 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spok by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Spok by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

