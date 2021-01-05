Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 12,780 Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Caxton Corp grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 8,089,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,377 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $4,042,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 548,737 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 325,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 128,636 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBBP shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

