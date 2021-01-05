SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.24.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $70.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.