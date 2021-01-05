Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71. 3,649,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 1,258,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
