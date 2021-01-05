Stakinglab Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $830.19 and $4.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.63 or 0.00282942 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.